AEW Files to Trademark ‘Titanes del Aire’
March 19, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on March 18, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘Titanes del Aire’, which is the team name for Hologram and Komander.
Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances