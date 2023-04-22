wrestling / News
AEW Trademarks New Term ‘WrestleDream’ For Merchandise
April 22, 2023
Fightful reports that on April 19, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘WrestleDream’ for various merchandise purposes.
Mark For: AEW WRESTLEDREAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Clothing belts; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Jogging suits; Leather belts for clothing; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.
Trademark Class 28 generally covers all forms of branding related to games, sporting goods, and gymnastic equipment.
