AEW News: Note on Travel Issues Before Last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Returns to AEW, Detroit Return in May

– PWInsider reports that there were a lot of talent that dealt with travel issues ahead of last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As noted, there was a blizzard in the host city of Omaha.

Nearly every talent had their travel changed in order to arrive on Tuesday. Those who planned to fly in the day of the show and didn’t change their plans didn’t make it to the show. A lot of people backstage and onscreen talents flew into other cities and drove for hours through the weather to make the show. It was noted that Mercedes Mone in particular “moved heaven and Earth” to make sure she made it.

Travel away from the show was also said to be bad.

– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at Dynamite in Omaha, as he hasn’t been on TV in a while.

– AEW will return to Detroit with back to back shows on May 7-8 at the Masonic Temple Theater.