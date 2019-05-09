AEW TV Deal With Turner Expected To Be Announced Before WarnerMedia UpFront Next Week

We previously reported that AEW was in talks with Turner and Warner Media for a TV deal to have a weekly AEW television this fall on TNT, although there were conflicting reports about whether AEW would have to pay for their TV time and news of other networks being interested. The Wrap now reports that the talks between AEW and Turner are “virtually done” and an announcement is expected to be made before WarnerMedia’s upfronts next Wednesday. In fact, the announcement will be made with select press one hour before the event, with a small group of reporters told on an embargoed basis the night before. AEW President Tony Khan and some of the wrestlers will be in attendance at the Madison Square Garden event where the show will be pitched to media buyers. The event happens at 10 AM local time.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed, because AEW is not a publicly traded company like WWE is. The news broke of the announcement and possible deal last month.

-BREAKING- @WarnerMediaGrp aka Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) will present @AEWrestling at their upfronts to advertisers next month. WarnerMedia/Turner upfronts are currently scheduled for May 15th. This is how Networks announce their content lineup for the fall season to advertisers. — The Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) April 10, 2019

The negotiations were said to be “complex” and at one point the plans for the upfront were said to be in jeopardy, but things are apparently smooth sailing from here as the company heads toward its ‘blue carpet’ event.

We interviewed Tony Maglio of The Wrap, who who has been reporting on this story in detail for awhile now, a few weeks ago. You can listen to that podcast below.