AEW TV Deal Reportedly Likely To Be Announced Next Week

A new report says that the TV deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is likely to be announced last week. Entertainment news outlet Puck reported (per PWINsider) during an article on WBD’s spending that AEW’s deal is close to being finalized. The report notes that the formal announcement could come “as soon as next week, barring any last-minute challenges.” AEW is in New York City for their Grand Slam tapings next week and is likely to have reps from WBD in attendance.

The report notes that the deal is for three years with a fourth-year option and includes broadcasts on TNT, TBS and TruTV. It notes that the broadcasts would be “twice a week” without further explanation and states that a $170 million per year number is “in the ballpark.” It goes on to say that “AEW is also pitching another package, primarily to broadcast channels.” There is no word in the report regarding any PPV deals being included or not.

It has been reported that AEW was in talks with Fox for a new show, with speculation that it could be for the AEW Shockwave trademark.