AEW Reportedly Closing In On TV Deal For Ring of Honor Brand

November 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW and WBD negotiations are said to be “close” to getting a TV deal for Ring of Honor. The rumored home for ROH, if the deal happens, would be TruTV. The cable network is in the process of transitioning into a sports channel in prime time and would need new content. It’s believed that the reason Chris Jericho won the ROH World title last week is to present him as the face of the brand during negotiations, due to him being the biggest star.

