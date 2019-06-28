AEW’s TV Show Expected to Premiere Same Week as Smackdown on FOX

– We now have a potential date for the premiere of AEW’s TV series, and it’s right before Smackdown moves to FOX. The WON reports that the start date for the show looks to be October 2nd, which would be a Wednesday. That jives with a report from earlier this week by PWInsider that the show was likely to air on Wednesday according to a trademark on the name “Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

The WON says that there are still meetings ongoing about TV and strategy with TNT, but that Wednesday is the day unless something major changes. The October 2nd day is just two days before Smackdown makes its Friday night debut on FOX on October 4th.