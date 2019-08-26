AEW Announces 11/6 TV Taping in Charlotte, NC

AEW announced today that their 11/6 AEW on TNT TV taping will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Tickets go on sale on 9/6.

They tweeted: “[email protected] makes its Charlotte, NC debut on Wed, November 6th at @TheBOPlex with a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT and we’d like to Welcome Tony to the team! @tonyschiavone24 is #AllElite”