AEW TV Taping Tickets at UBS Arena Currently Outselling WWE Raw at Same Venue

– As previously reported, AEW is set to debut in Long Island, New York in December with TV tapings for AEW Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, December 8 at the UBS Arena. Also, AEW is running the arena just over a week after WWE will be running Monday Night Raw at the same venue on Monday, November 29. According to data reported by WrestleTix, the AEW TV tapings at the UBS Arena are currently outselling Monday Night Raw the week before.

Currently, WWE has sold 2,365 of 7,398 available tickets (32%) for Monday Night Raw. With about 5,033 remaining tickets as of yesterday. WWE is advertising Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton for the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings at UBS Arena have sold 6,167 of the 8,851 tickets (70%) available for that event at the arena. There are currently about 2,684 available tickets for the event as of yesterday.

You can see the ticket data reported by WrestleTix below:

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 5,033

Estimated Capacity => 7,398

Tickets Distributed => 2,365 (32%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/0CjFdwYXAw — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 18, 2021