AEW TV To Air In Germany On Fridays

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will air on TNT in Germany on Fridays at 21:50 local time.

TNT Germany’s Facebook Page made the official announcement earlier today. You can view the announcement video by clicking here.

Wir haben es für euch nach Deutschland geholt! Bei All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite begegnet ihr alten Bekannten und Newcomern aus der Wrestling-Szene. Freut euch auf actiongeladene Matches und dramatische Stories! Immer freitags um 21:50 Uhr auf TNT Serie

Germany was not listed as being available on AEW Plus through Fite TV.