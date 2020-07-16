wrestling / News

AEW Twitter Account Changes Handles Amid Lockdown Over Hack

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

AEW has switched up their Twitter account amid the lockdown on verified accounts due to the massive Twitter hack today. Twitter was hit with a major hack where verified accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Kanye West, and more were taken over with messages promoting a Bitcoin scam.

In response, Twitter locked down verified accounts and AEW announced that they will be tweeting from @AEW instead of the usual @AEWrestling:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading