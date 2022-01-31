wrestling / News

AEW Universal Studios Tapings Announced For This Weekend

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Taping Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced their latest Dark tapings at Universal Studios for this weekend. The company announced on Monday that the tapings will take place at Universal Studios on February 5, as you can see below.

Tickets for the show are available at AEWTix.com. You can see all the details below:

