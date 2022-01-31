wrestling / News
AEW Universal Studios Tapings Announced For This Weekend
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced their latest Dark tapings at Universal Studios for this weekend. The company announced on Monday that the tapings will take place at Universal Studios on February 5, as you can see below.
Tickets for the show are available at AEWTix.com. You can see all the details below:
Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SAT, Feb. 5:
• Session 1: 2pm – 5pmhttps://t.co/YTtTJDYgc7
• Session 2: 7pm – 10pmhttps://t.co/soKL1yz9K0
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/yAY0WTJWHm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2022
