AEW Reveals Latest Unmatched Series Action Figures: Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, More

July 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

AEW has revealed the latest slate of action figures from their Unmatched line, which include Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, and many more. You can see the reveals below of Baker, Omega, Cody Rhodes (LJN), Darby Allin, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin (Chase), and a rarer Britt Baker figure:

