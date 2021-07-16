AEW Reveals Latest Unmatched Series Action Figures: Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, More

AEW has revealed the latest slate of action figures from their Unmatched line, which include Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, and many more. You can see the reveals below of Baker, Omega, Cody Rhodes (LJN), Darby Allin, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin (Chase), and a rarer Britt Baker figure:

Your eyes aren't deceiving you… LJN Figures are BACK… and only in the #AEWUnmatched series. Here's @CodyRhodes as the first ever @AEWbyJazwares LJN figure! Which current #AEW wrestler would you like to see in LJN form? pic.twitter.com/0BBR4NARIh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021

#AEWUnmatched Series 1 features a brand new @DarbyAllin figure as seen at Full Gear 2020 – complete with skateboard and @AEWonTNT title! #Jazwares @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/i6Vi3D2Sri — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021

.@DarbyAllin reemerges from the shadows as the chase figure from #AEWUmatched Series 1. This figure celebrates Darby's match from #FightForTheFallen 2020 and includes softgoods accessories & unique skateboard #Jazwares @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/nQJntpEH2N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021