wrestling / News
AEW Reveals Latest Unmatched Series Action Figures: Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, More
AEW has revealed the latest slate of action figures from their Unmatched line, which include Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, and many more. You can see the reveals below of Baker, Omega, Cody Rhodes (LJN), Darby Allin, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin (Chase), and a rarer Britt Baker figure:
Kicking off today's @AEWbyJazwares #AEWUnmatched Series 1 final product image reveal… none other than the #AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/Jx2KYH9lXs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
Next up… an all new @AEWbyJazwares figure of #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX #AEWUnmatched Series 1 #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/mP4bPpbTOs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
Your eyes aren't deceiving you… LJN Figures are BACK… and only in the #AEWUnmatched series. Here's @CodyRhodes as the first ever @AEWbyJazwares LJN figure! Which current #AEW wrestler would you like to see in LJN form? pic.twitter.com/0BBR4NARIh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
#AEWUnmatched Series 1 features a brand new @DarbyAllin figure as seen at Full Gear 2020 – complete with skateboard and @AEWonTNT title! #Jazwares @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/i6Vi3D2Sri
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
Next up.. current @AEWonTNT champion and first time in the @AEWbyJazwares line.. THE BEST MAN @ToBeMiro #Jazwares #AEWUnmatched pic.twitter.com/jB1za6P7v1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
All new @dustinrhodes @AEWbyJazwares figure as seen at #AllOut 2020 where "The Natural" was victorious in an 8-man tag match against the #DarkOrder #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/MSso9h1Nfh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
.@DarbyAllin reemerges from the shadows as the chase figure from #AEWUmatched Series 1. This figure celebrates Darby's match from #FightForTheFallen 2020 and includes softgoods accessories & unique skateboard #Jazwares @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/nQJntpEH2N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
Last reveal…er… appointment of the day features @RealBrittBaker as the rare figure from #AEWUnmatched Series 1 with her legendary #BRITTSBURGH entrance jacket! #Jazwares @AEWbyJazwares pic.twitter.com/q7gPUHwTBA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Stage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Photo Leaks Online
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Making ‘Major Play’ For Buddy Murphy
- Matt Hardy On What Other Promotions Can Learn From AEW, Biggest Differences In How WWE Utilizes Veterans
- Backstage Notes From ‘All Hands on Deck’ Staff Meeting for WWE Today