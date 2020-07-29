AEW Unrivaled Action Figures Releasing Next Week At Walmart

AEW’s first action figures will arrive next week. AEW announced on Tuesday that the first set of AEW Unrivaled action figures will hit Walmart on August 3rd. You can see a promo for the figures below. The first set includes Cody, The Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

The second wave released in October and will feature MJF, Rey Fenix, Pentagon, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes. The figures are created by Jazwares.