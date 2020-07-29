wrestling / News
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures Releasing Next Week At Walmart
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
AEW’s first action figures will arrive next week. AEW announced on Tuesday that the first set of AEW Unrivaled action figures will hit Walmart on August 3rd. You can see a promo for the figures below. The first set includes Cody, The Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.
The second wave released in October and will feature MJF, Rey Fenix, Pentagon, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes. The figures are created by Jazwares.
It's happening!
Available THIS MONDAY AUGUST 3rd at @Walmart, our new @AEWUnrivaled collection by @Jazwares will be released! pic.twitter.com/02S08C7a9i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Discuss How They and AJ Styles Nearly Jumped to TNA in 2015, Why the Deal Fell Through
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Successful Surgery, Looking at Multiple TV Role Offers
- Brandi Rhodes Talks About People Sending Her Photos of Their Genitalia On Twitter
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Cared About Sid Vicious – Arn Anderson Stabbing Incident Before Bring Sid Into WWE