wrestling / News

AEW Unrivaled Action Figures Series 6 Reveals Feature MJF, Hikaru Shida, More

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Revolution

The next series of AEW Unrivaled action figures has been revealed, with a look at figures for MJF, Hikaru Shida, the Lucha Bros, and more. Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawar revealed the sculpts for the new figures on Friday, and you can see them below.

In addition to the aforementioned figures, Series 6 also includes Jake Hager and Chris Jericho.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Unrivaled, Hikaru Shida, MJW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading