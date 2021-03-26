wrestling / News
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures Series 6 Reveals Feature MJF, Hikaru Shida, More
The next series of AEW Unrivaled action figures has been revealed, with a look at figures for MJF, Hikaru Shida, the Lucha Bros, and more. Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawar revealed the sculpts for the new figures on Friday, and you can see them below.
In addition to the aforementioned figures, Series 6 also includes Jake Hager and Chris Jericho.
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @The_MJF – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/R9fm2IKsRD
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @shidahikaru – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/fReEmTSaxA
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @PENTAELZEROM – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/ES2vbHqcZm
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @ReyFenixMx – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/ULPhQXp6vP
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @RealJakeHager – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/OOyTEcYqO1
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
AEW Unrivaled Series 6 sculpt reveal! – @IAmJericho – @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/3sl8o89mHd
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 26, 2021
