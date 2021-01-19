wrestling / News
AEW Unrivaled Series 4 Action Figure Lineup Announced
– Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer announced the lineup for Series 4 of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series. You can see the lineup below:
* Santana
* Ortiz
* Matt Hardy
* Dustin Rhodes
* Kenny Omega
* Sammy Guevara
This will be the first time Santa, Ortiz, and Guevara have received action figures. This will also be the first AEW action figure for Matt Hardy
AEW Series 4 – Confirmed
Santana @Santana_Proud
Ortiz @Ortiz_Powerful
Matt Hardy @MATTHARDYBRAND
Sammy Guevara @sammyguevara
Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes
Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) January 19, 2021
