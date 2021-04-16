wrestling / News
AEW Unrivaled Series 5 Figures Include Jungle Boy, Adam Page, More
The latest series of AEW Unrivaled action figures have been revealed featuring Jungle Boy, Adam Page, and more. You can see the reveals below courtest of Jazwares/Wicked Cool Toys’ Jeremy Padawer:
Unrivaled Series 5 @boy_myth_legend Jungleboy! Friend of Luchasaurus and dinosaurs everywhere!!! What do you think?!@AEW @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/VYi2aagRSe
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021
Welcome back to @AEW Unrivaled @theAdamPage for Series 5! With mug in hand! I mean… drink responsibly kids. @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/VoiL2Hp5vU
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021
Sky is the limit. Congratulations @ScorpioSky – you are truly Unrivaled! @AEW Unrivaled Series 5!@Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/OFn5ueDcyf
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021
It’s always awesome to do a first ever action figure. Congratulations @FrankieKazarian – you are truly Unrivaled! @AEW Unrivaled Series 5!@Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/auhOx8gAtH
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021
The champ…
Is…
H…. oops. That’s clear gimmick infringement in my part and @JonMoxley would destroy me for completing that statement.
Anyway the champ is BACK for Unrivaled Series 5 @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/3xwupWnz2e
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021