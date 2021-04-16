AEW Unrivaled Series 5 Figures Include Jungle Boy, Adam Page, More

The latest series of AEW Unrivaled action figures have been revealed featuring Jungle Boy, Adam Page, and more. You can see the reveals below courtest of Jazwares/Wicked Cool Toys’ Jeremy Padawer:

Unrivaled Series 5 @boy_myth_legend Jungleboy! Friend of Luchasaurus and dinosaurs everywhere!!! What do you think?! @AEW @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/VYi2aagRSe

Welcome back to @AEW Unrivaled @theAdamPage for Series 5! With mug in hand! I mean… drink responsibly kids. @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/VoiL2Hp5vU

Sky is the limit. Congratulations @ScorpioSky – you are truly Unrivaled! @AEW Unrivaled Series 5! @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/OFn5ueDcyf

It’s always awesome to do a first ever action figure. Congratulations @FrankieKazarian – you are truly Unrivaled! @AEW Unrivaled Series 5! @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork pic.twitter.com/auhOx8gAtH

The champ…

Is…

H…. oops. That’s clear gimmick infringement in my part and @JonMoxley would destroy me for completing that statement.

Anyway the champ is BACK for Unrivaled Series 5 @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/3xwupWnz2e

— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) April 16, 2021