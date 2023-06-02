AEW News: Update on Anarchy In the Arena Competitors, Owen Hart’s Son At Double Or Nothing

– A new report has an update on the competitors in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing. As noted, the Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Elite with help from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis in the main event of the PPV. According to Fightful Select, there were no major injuries to the competitors in the match.

– The site also notes that Owen Hart’s son Oje was backstage visiting at the PPV. Oje’s mother Martha Hart appeared on the show to kick off the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.