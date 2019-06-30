wrestling / News
AEW Releases Update On Cody Following Chair Shot To The Head at Fyter Fest
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
AEW tweeted an update on Cody following the chair shot he took to the head at AEW Fyter Fest: “12 staples and no concussion #AEW #FyterFest”
Cody took a stiff chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears following his 20 minute time draw against Darby Allin.
12 staples and no concussion #AEW #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/zbYLl1jPF3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2019
