AEW Releases Update On Cody Following Chair Shot To The Head at Fyter Fest

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
AEW tweeted an update on Cody following the chair shot he took to the head at AEW Fyter Fest: “12 staples and no concussion #AEW #FyterFest”

Cody took a stiff chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears following his 20 minute time draw against Darby Allin.

