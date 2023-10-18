AEW News: Update On Red Velvet, When Toys For Tots Donation Came Together

– A new report has an minor update on Red Velvet, who has been off TV since February. As previously reported, Velvet has been out of action since then due to an injury. Fightful Select reports that this is still the case.

There have been no updates on when she might return to the ring.

– The site also reports that AEW’s announced donation with Jazwares and TBS of $1 million worth of AEW action figures to Toys For Tots was a late announcement, with approval actually coming through during last week’s broadcast.