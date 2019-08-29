Update on Secondary Market Ticket Sales for AEW on TNT Shows, TV Premiere Reportedly Still Has Over 3,500 Seats on Secondary Market

– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the ticket sales for the AEW TV tapings. As previously reported, tickets for the AEW on TNT premiere in Washington, DC were being heavily purchased by scalpers in reaction to the ticket demand for All Out in Chicago. Another report indicated that there was an “unusually high” number of tickets on the secondary market for the DC and Boston TNT events. According to the latest Observer Newsletter report, about 1,200 tickets were sold for the event on Stubhub over the course of the last week because ticket prices ran as slow as $6.33 for a seat, and there are still a number of seats left.

Per the report, there are about 3,570 remaining seats left on the secondary market for the debut AEW on TNT event. The second AEW on TNT event in Boston currently has its get-in price at $60, so it’s considerably higher for the debut TNT card. However, the third TNT show in Philadelphia has its lowest ticket price at $24.

Episodes 4 and 5 of AEW on TNT are scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Charlotte, West Virginia, respectively. Pittsburgh’s reported get-in ticket price is $38, while Charlotte’s is $35. The Observer states that neither show had interest from scalper business after the secondary market price for Washington, DC bottomed out. This would explain why the day one sales for these events had significantly decreased from the first three TV events, explaining why they didn’t quickly become “sell outs” like those earlier shows.

The Observer predicts this will ultimately cause ticket buyers on the secondary market to become leery of future AEW on TNT events, resulting in future TV cards for AEW not being instant sellout shows. As noted, the Boston and Philadelphia shows were quickly announced as sellouts in an hour’s time.

AEW makes its TNT debut on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.