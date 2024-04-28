wrestling / News

AEW Gives Update On Tony Khan On Collision, Says He Had ‘Multiple Head and Neck Injuries’

April 27, 2024
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a storyline update was given on the condition of Tony Khan after he was attacked on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone noted that Khan has suffered “multiple head and neck injuries” and will not be cleared to travel. It was stated that he will run AEW remotely in Jacksonville while the company goes on tour, starting with Wednesday’s Dynamite in Winnipeg.

