AEW Gives Update On Tony Khan On Collision, Says He Had ‘Multiple Head and Neck Injuries’
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a storyline update was given on the condition of Tony Khan after he was attacked on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone noted that Khan has suffered “multiple head and neck injuries” and will not be cleared to travel. It was stated that he will run AEW remotely in Jacksonville while the company goes on tour, starting with Wednesday’s Dynamite in Winnipeg.
#AEWDynamite ended with a horrific scene between The Elite and #AEW CEO Tony Khan.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TonyKhan | @youngbucks | @boy_myth_legend | @RainmakerXOkada pic.twitter.com/gfA4RZob3F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
Tony with a critical Tony update. #AEWCollision #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KtuVCQYrVt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2024
