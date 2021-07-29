AEW Updates Code of Conduct For Fans Attending Events

Before last night’s taping of AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation got underway, the company revealed a new code of conduct for those attending. The following actions are considered unacceptable:

* Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in nature, including fighting and physical harassment

* Foul, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff

* Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles

* Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

* Abuse of drugs or alcohol

This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a fan jumped the rail and tried to derail a segment between Chris Jericho and MJF.