AEW Updates Code of Conduct For Fans Attending Events
Before last night’s taping of AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation got underway, the company revealed a new code of conduct for those attending. The following actions are considered unacceptable:
* Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in nature, including fighting and physical harassment
* Foul, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff
* Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles
* Smoking (including e-cigarettes)
* Abuse of drugs or alcohol
This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a fan jumped the rail and tried to derail a segment between Chris Jericho and MJF.
