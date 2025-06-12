wrestling / News
Note on Why AEW Has Been Uploading Full Matches to Youtube Lately
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has started to upload full matches to Youtube, which have been bringing in a decent amount of traffic. This includes the company’s biggest, best and most important matches. Fightful Select reports that the reason for this change in policy, particularly when their archives had been more difficult to access, was because they are trying to drive traffic to MAX.
There are notes in the description of each of the matches to get fans to go to teh service. Of course, some of the shows aren’t on MAX yet, including WrestleDream.
Some of the matches posted don’t include commentary, due to social media reactions to similar clips that had been posted. AEW is wantign to see how fans continue to react to these specific videos.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot
- Cody Rhodes Recalls Stepping Up To Produce a WWE Live Event With Seth Rollins
- Shotzi Blackheart Recalls Criticism From Vince McMahon For Her Tank, Helmet And Howl
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025