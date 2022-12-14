wrestling / News
AEW Uses NBA on NBC Theme To Promote Winter Is Coming
AEW has acquired the rights to the classic NBA on NBC theme, using it to promote this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to retweet the promo, which uses the famous theme as you can see below.
Khan wrote:
“We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming!
Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tomorrow night on TBS for what will be a huge night on AEW Dynamite #WinterIsComing!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 13, 2022
