AEW News: New Dynamite Video Hypes Owen Hart Cup, Malakai Black Beats Griff Garrison

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart Cup

– AEW aired a new video promoting the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournaments on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the video below, with AEW talent talking about Hart and how much they were influenced by him.

The tournaments are set to kick off in May and conclude at AEW Double or Nothing.

– Malakai Black defeated Griff Garrison on tonight’s show, and then delivered a roundhouse to Brian Pillman Jr. when he came into the ring after the match:

