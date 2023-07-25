wrestling / News
AEW Releases Video Looking At Nick Wayne’s Debut
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has released a video looking at Nick Wayne’s AEW in-ring debut. You can see the video below, which documents Wayne’s journey to AEW and his first match against Swerve Strickland on the July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite:
