AEW Releases Video Looking At Nick Wayne’s Debut

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Wayne Darby Allin AEW Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released a video looking at Nick Wayne’s AEW in-ring debut. You can see the video below, which documents Wayne’s journey to AEW and his first match against Swerve Strickland on the July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite:

