AEW News: New Video Touts Nick Wayne Signing, Dynamite Dark Match, Pre-Sale Codes
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW aired a video on Dynamite looking at their newest signing in Nick Wayne. You can see the video below, which aired on tonight’s episode:
Wait until you see what wrestling prodigy @TheNickWayne does in #AEW!
Watch #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3RuGrweFAT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Nyla Rose defeated Liza Hall in a dark match before Dynamite.
– PWInsider also reports that the following pre-sale codes are in play for upcoming AEW dates:
August 23rd Dynamite in Duluth: 3XVGDA (pre-sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 PM ET)
August 30th Dynamite in Chicago: HME1X3 (presale kicks off tomorrow at 10 PM ET)
