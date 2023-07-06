AEW News: New Video Touts Nick Wayne Signing, Dynamite Dark Match, Pre-Sale Codes

– AEW aired a video on Dynamite looking at their newest signing in Nick Wayne. You can see the video below, which aired on tonight’s episode:

– PWInsider reports that Nyla Rose defeated Liza Hall in a dark match before Dynamite.

– PWInsider also reports that the following pre-sale codes are in play for upcoming AEW dates:

August 23rd Dynamite in Duluth: 3XVGDA (pre-sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 PM ET)

August 30th Dynamite in Chicago: HME1X3 (presale kicks off tomorrow at 10 PM ET)