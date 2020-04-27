wrestling / News

AEW’s Latest Video Looks at TNT Championship Tournament Semifinals

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

The livestream for AEW’s new Road to video is online, looking at the latest in the TNT Championship Tournament. You can see the video below, in which Jenn Decker looks at the semifinal matches of Cody vs. Darby Allin and Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes that take place on this week’s Dynamite:

