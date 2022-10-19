AEW News: Videos Of MJF’s Dynamite Segments, Chris Nowinski Comments on Hangman Page Injury

– AEW has released the videos for MJF’s segments on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the videos, including MJF cashing in his chip for a World Title match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, below:

– As reported, Hangman Page suffered an injury on tonight’s Dynamite and had to be stretchered out after his match with Moxley was stopped. Chris Nowinski, the former WWE star who founded The Concussion Legacy Foundation, took to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong. Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome.”