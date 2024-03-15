AEW Viewership Adjusted Slightly Down For This Week, Rating Stays Same

The total viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite has been adjusted slightly down due to a Nielsen error. As reported, the show received a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and was originally reported as having 801,000 viewers. However, as Wrestlenomics reports, a Nielsen error resulted in the show not including the six-minute overrun.

As a result, the final average viewership for Dynamite was 798,000, which was up 2.4% from the previous week. The 0.27 demo rating remains the same.

The 2024 average for Dynamite to date didn’t move in a statistically meaningful way and remains at a 0.282 demo rating and 818,000 viewers, compared to a 0.298 demo rating and 909,000 for the same point in 2023.