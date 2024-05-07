wrestling / News
AEW News: VIP Packages Announced For Double Or Nothing, Latest All Elite Arcade
– AEW has announced the VIP packages for Double Or Nothing later this month. The company posted to Twitter on Monday to announce the details, writing:
“On Sunday, May 26th, #AEW celebrates the 5th anniversary of #AEWDoN with a return to @MGMGrand Garden Arena & now fans in attendance can upgrade their experience with the Double Or Nothing 2024 VIP Package, on-sale now at http://AEWLiveMerch.com!”
– The latest episode of All Elite Arcade is online, described as follows:
“Uno and Chugs are back in the Arcade to share their thoughts on Final Fantasy 16’s latest expansion “Rising Tide”, Uno’s addiction to the Queensblood card game found in FF7 Rebirth, how the jump scares in Silent Hill still keep Chugs up at night, and how the zelda-like bullet-hell, Minishoot Adventures, is taking is taking up all of Uno’s free time.”