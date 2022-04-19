AEW News: Virgil Signing Outside This Week’s Dynamite, Mark Henry’s Son Profiled

– Virgil is set to sign autographs outside of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The WWE and WCW alumnus, who revealed over the weekend that he had two massive strokes recently and is in early stages of dementia, posted to Instagram to announce that he’s appearing outside Wednesday’s show in Pittsburgh:

“It’s official I will be rolling this Wednesday out to Dynamite my hometown. Just because I am in pain, hurting emotionally and confused about what’s about to come, NONE OF IT ain’t gonna stop me from hustling. Come check me. Love to see you and have your support on the V train. Love you guys.”

– TexasFootball.com has a new feature piece on Mark Henry’s son Jacob. Jacob is a sophomore at Lake Travis and competes in both football and wrestling.

“I wanted him to have his own identity,” Mark is quoted as saying. “I did not push him into weightlifting or powerlifting because I want him to carve out his own (identity).”