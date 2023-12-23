AEW VP Set To Leave Company After Worlds End PPV

PWInsider reports that Rafael Morfi, the Vice President of Live Events & Touring for AEW, will leave the company after Worlds End. Morfi was responsible for setting up live event tours, booking venues, local marketing and more.

He told AEW about his plan to leave during their events in Montreal. The reason for his departure is that he was offered a senior executive position at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he lives. He will divide his time between booking events for the venue and working for the owners of the Brooklyn Nets. Morfi wanted to be closer to his family and avoid traveling, plus the offer was too good to turn down.

Morfi is the person responsible for Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he is the one who pitched the idea. He previously worked for WWE, TNA and the New York Cosmos soccer team in the past.