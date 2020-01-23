wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT (1.22.20) Reviews, WWE World’s Collide & Royal Rumble Previews

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Royal Rumble Bray Wyatt Daniel Bryan

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 84. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review the latest between AEW & NXT, and then preview NWA Hard Times, WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. The show is approximately 144–minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW Dynamite (1.22.20) Review: 7:45
* NXT TV (1.22.20) Review: 39:05
* The Head to Head Comparison: 53:30
* NWA Hard Times Preview: 57:55
* WWE World’s Collide Preview: 1:19:35
* WWE Royal Rumble Preview: 1:45:56

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

Buy me a coffeeBuy me a coffee

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NWA, NXT, NXT UKm The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading