AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Below 1 Million Viewers, Beats NXT for Fourth Week

– Per ShowBuzz Daily, cable ratings are out for last night, and both AEW Dynamite and WWE’s NXT saw a drop in overall viewership this week. Dynamite still came out ahead of NXT for the fourth straight week with 963,000 viewers. NXT drew a reported 698,000 viewers. The good news for both shows is that they both had slight increases this week in the key persons 18-49 demographic with a 0.45 for AEW and 0.21 for NXT.

Dynamite hit No. 4 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, and NXT made it to No. 21. In terms of viewership rankings, AEW was No. 24 while NXT was No. 33. By comparison, Dynamite dropped from last week’s 1.014 million viewers and a No. 5 ranking in the Cable Top 150. The viewership ranking for AEW this week was actually higher at No. 24 as last week it was No. 25.

NXT drops in overall viewership from last week’s 712,000, along with a No. 30 ranking spot in the Cable Top 150. Last week, the show ranked No. 35 for viewership.

In terms of the demos, Dynamite actually drew a slightly higher rating this week. This week’s rating was a 0.45 in the persons 18-49 demographic. Last week’s rating was a 0.44 in the same key demo. NXT was also slightly up in the same key demo with 0.21. Last week’s edition of NXT drew a 0.20.

Both shows did have some stiff competition on cable and network TV between the NBA and the MLB World Series. The NBA Celtics vs. 76ers game on ESPN topped the cable ratings for the night with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 key demo and 1.698 million viewers. Hannity on the Fox News Channel topped the night for cable viewership with 3.261 million viewers, but the show pulled in only a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The most viewed show last night on TV was the MLB World Series Game 2 on FOX, which topped the viewership for the night at 11.925 million viewers. The show also topped the ratings in the 18-49 demographic at 2.9.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000

10/16/19 | NXT – 712,000, AEW – 1,014,000

10/24/19 | NXT – 698,000, AEW – 963,000