The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT Reviews (2.19.20), Tito Ortiz to WWE?, Bulldog to The WWE Hall of Fame

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 92. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review NXT vs. AEW from 2.19.20, hit a news roundup on Tito Ortiz, new WWE Hall of Famers, & much more. Finally, Larry previews Impact Sacrifice 2020. The show is approximately 101-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (Tito to WWE?, Bulldog to WWE Hall of Fame, WWE vs. MLW, More): 2:35

* AEW Dynamite (2.19.20) Review: 18:45

* NXT (2.19.20) Review: 52:15

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:55

* Impact Sacrifice 2020 Preview: 1:26:18

