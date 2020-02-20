wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT Reviews (2.19.20), Tito Ortiz to WWE?, Bulldog to The WWE Hall of Fame
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 92. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review NXT vs. AEW from 2.19.20, hit a news roundup on Tito Ortiz, new WWE Hall of Famers, & much more. Finally, Larry previews Impact Sacrifice 2020. The show is approximately 101-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup (Tito to WWE?, Bulldog to WWE Hall of Fame, WWE vs. MLW, More): 2:35
* AEW Dynamite (2.19.20) Review: 18:45
* NXT (2.19.20) Review: 52:15
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:55
* Impact Sacrifice 2020 Preview: 1:26:18
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW