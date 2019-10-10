wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT Week 2 Breakdown, ROH & NJPW Weekend Previews
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 58. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will review week two of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview ROH Glory by Honor & NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The show is approximately 122-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Dynamite Review (10.09.19): 8:15
* NXT TV Review (10.09.19): 47:00
* The Comparisons/Winner: 1:14:25
* ROH Glory by Honor 2019 Preview: 1:25:05
* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2019 Preview: 1:34:10
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
