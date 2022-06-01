wrestling / News
AEW News: Wardlow Getting New Theme Song Soon, Note on Talent’s Travel to LA For Dynamite
June 1, 2022
– Fresh off of his win at AEW Double or Nothing, Wardlow is reportedly getting a new theme song soon. Fightful Select reports that the AEW star, who defeated MJF and won his freedom at Sunday’s PPV, will debut the new theme song “imminently.” The music is said to be done but there is no confirmed debut date yet.
– The site also notes that most of the AEW talent stayed in Las Vegas following Double or Nothing and headed to Los Angeles yesterday. Some will be staying throughout the week until Friday night’s episode of Rampage.
