AEW News: Wardlow Retains TNT Title On Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli Beats Jake Hager

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wardlow AEW Dynamite 1 Image Credit: AEW

– Wardlow is still your AEW TNT Champion after defeating Orange Cassidy on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Week one of Fyter Fest kicked off with Wardlow defending his championship against Cassidy and despite Chuck Taylor trying to get involved, Wardlow beat Cassidy to retain his title:

– Claudio Castagnoli picked up his first AEW Dynamite singles win on tonight’s show, defeating Jake Hager:

Claudio Castagnoli, Wardlow

