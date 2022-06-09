wrestling / News

AEW News: Wardlow Sets Sights On TNT Championship, Toni Storm Makes Save For Thunder Rosa

June 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

– Wardlow chose not to be part of the World Title Eliminator, as he has his sights set on the TNT Championship. Wardlow cut a promo on tonight’s show noting that he chose not to be in the series because he wants to face CM Punk for the title directly and that he’s more interested in capturing the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky:

– Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir on tonight’s Dynamite and had an interaction with Toni Storm after. Shafir attacked Rosa after the match and Storm came out to make the save. Storm picked up the AEW Women’s World Championship and held into it for a long moment before handing it back:

