AEW News: Wardlow Sets Sights On TNT Championship, Toni Storm Makes Save For Thunder Rosa

– Wardlow chose not to be part of the World Title Eliminator, as he has his sights set on the TNT Championship. Wardlow cut a promo on tonight’s show noting that he chose not to be in the series because he wants to face CM Punk for the title directly and that he’s more interested in capturing the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky:

The future is bright for @RealWardlow, but what is next for him? #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CQGgYizr4X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

.@RealWardlow has his sights set on the TNT Championship, but TNT Champion @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO and #DanLambert aren't about to let go of "Jeanie" any time soon! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZX3dkb09Xz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

– Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir on tonight’s Dynamite and had an interaction with Toni Storm after. Shafir attacked Rosa after the match and Storm came out to make the save. Storm picked up the AEW Women’s World Championship and held into it for a long moment before handing it back: