AEW News: Wardlow Sued Over Powerbombs On AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho & Toni Storm Team Up

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

– Wardlow was served with a lawsuit for his recent powerbombs to security on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw the AEW star served with a suit from Mark Sterling on behalf of American Arena Security Professionals, as you can see below:

– Ruby Soho and Toni Storm teamed up to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on tonight’s show, coming out victrious:

