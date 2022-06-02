wrestling / News
AEW News: Wardlow Sued Over Powerbombs On AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho & Toni Storm Team Up
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Wardlow was served with a lawsuit for his recent powerbombs to security on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw the AEW star served with a suit from Mark Sterling on behalf of American Arena Security Professionals, as you can see below:
.@MarkSterlingEsq will see @RealWardlow in COURT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6u48SuRqTO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
– Ruby Soho and Toni Storm teamed up to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on tonight’s show, coming out victrious:
Destination Unknown by @realrubysoho to get the win tonight! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xw1fcnQtwi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
