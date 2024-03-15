wrestling / News
Note on When AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery Negotiations Are Likely To Begin
March 15, 2024
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will likely begin negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new TV deal soon. WBD and the NBA are currently in “serious” negotiations for their own deal, and Sports Business Journal reported that the deal is 75% complete. Most believe that the AEW negotiations will begin after that, as the NBA deal is a higher priority.
AEW is still in the exclusive negotiating period for Warner Bros., which means they can get no offers or talk with anyone else until that period ends.
