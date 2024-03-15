Note on When AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery Negotiations Are Likely To Begin

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will likely begin negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new TV deal soon. WBD and the NBA are currently in “serious” negotiations for their own deal, and Sports Business Journal reported that the deal is 75% complete. Most believe that the AEW negotiations will begin after that, as the NBA deal is a higher priority.

AEW is still in the exclusive negotiating period for Warner Bros., which means they can get no offers or talk with anyone else until that period ends.