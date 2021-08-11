wrestling / News
AEW Watch Parties For Rampage Announced in New York, More
AEW will be hosting some watch parties for AEW Rampage’s premiere in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York this week. TNT announced the watch parties for Friday night in a press release, with two locations in each of the cities.
You can see all the details below:
AEW RAMPAGE Premiere Watch Parties
Join other AEW fans in the Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York areas for the AEW RAMPAGE premiere and chances to claim AEW merch. It’s time to settle the score!
Pittsburgh Watch Parties
Redbeard’s on Sixth
144 6th St. Pittsburgh, PA (Directions)
Starts at 9pm EST
Redbeard’s on Shiloh
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211 (Directions)
Starts at 9pm EST
Chicago Watch Parties
Replay Lincoln Park – Hosted by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.
2833 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 (Directions)
Starts at 7pm CST
Highline
169 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654 (Directions)
Starts at 7pm CST
New York Watch Parties
Overlook NYC
225 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 (Directions)
Starts at 8pm EST
The Gin Mill
442 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 (Directions)
Starts at 8pm EST
All Watch Parties will be held in accordance with local ordinances, as well as individual establishment rules related to COVID-19. If attending, please abide by these local and establishment rules.