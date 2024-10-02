UPDATED: AEW and WBD Announcement Reportedly Coming Today, AEW TV to Be Simulcast on MAX

UPDATE: The original report has been updated with a detail regarding AEW content coming to Max. It’s expected that the announcement will include that AEW Dynamite and Collision will simulcast on the WBD streaming service starting in January. It’s noted that there will be “some integration” of AEW PPVs on the service, but it’s unknown if they will be included with a subscription or discounted.

Original: Fightful Select reports that an announcement from AEW and Warner Bros Discovery, regarding their new deal, is expected to be made later today. The report notes that promotional materials are being prepared and the announcement is happening as soon as this afternoon, unless something changes.