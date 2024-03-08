AEW News: WCW Alumni Backstage Visiting At Collision Taping, Note On AEW Dynasty Location

– A couple of WCW alumni are backstage at Thursday’s AEW Collision taping. PWInsider reports that Glacier and Ernest Miller are both visiting backstage at tonight’s taping in Duluth. The report also notes that QT Marshall was back to working for the company in his producer capacity at AEW Revolution and Wednesday’s Dynamite.

– Fightful Select reports that the location for April’s AEW Dynasty had a couple other place in consideration as recently as within the last month. The show was announced at Revolution as taking place in St. Louis, Missouri on April 21st.