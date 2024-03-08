wrestling / News

AEW News: WCW Alumni Backstage Visiting At Collision Taping, Note On AEW Dynasty Location

March 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

– A couple of WCW alumni are backstage at Thursday’s AEW Collision taping. PWInsider reports that Glacier and Ernest Miller are both visiting backstage at tonight’s taping in Duluth. The report also notes that QT Marshall was back to working for the company in his producer capacity at AEW Revolution and Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Fightful Select reports that the location for April’s AEW Dynasty had a couple other place in consideration as recently as within the last month. The show was announced at Revolution as taking place in St. Louis, Missouri on April 21st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, AEW Dynasty, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading