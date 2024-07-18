AEW Who We Are Volume 2 Officially Released

AEW has officially released the compilation album ‘Who We Are: Volume 2’, which is now available on all music streaming platforms. The track list includes:

1. Shut Up And Dribble (Swerve Story) – Swerve Strickland

2. Babe with the Power (Willow Nightingale Story) – Wrestle and Flow & Victory Perry

3. Fallen Goddess (Athena Story) – G1TOTHERESCUE & Flash Garments

4. Too Official (Stephon Smith Story) – Anthiny King & Shokus Apollo

5. Mack Is Back (Willie Mack Story) – Jobo Gat$

6. Sound Off (Trish Adora Story) – Miss Kitana Blade & E.Quipped

7. Bad News N Tattoos (Carlie Bravo Story) – Carlie Bravo

8. Air in the Sky (AR Fox Story) – Monteasy Brinson

9. Embassy Suites (Bishop Kaun Story) – Gram & Cutright

10. Lights, Camera, Action (Action Andretti Story) – TyLee, Teek Hall

11. No Enemies (Prince Nana Story) – Swats & Righteous Reg

12. The Queen (Queen Aminata Story) – Mass Made Hotz & FrivolousShara

13. The Cypher – Omega Sparx, Mega Ran, Sir Tizzy, & Bliz