AEW News: Note On Why Samoa Joe Missed AEW FanFest, Double or Nothing Runtime Update
– Samoa Joe wasn’t at AEW FanFest yesterday, and a new report has details on why. PWInsider reports that Joe was unable to attend the festival as he was booked for “other duties” at that time. The situation was described as a matter of miscommunication, and Sean Ross Sapp reported that one source indicated it was for a voiceover session.
As noted, MJF also missed the FanFest but for very different reasons. Joe is set to face Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Double or Nothing tonight.
– PWInsider also reports that Double or Nothing has a five-hour window with InDemand PPV, which includes the Buy In pre-show. The site notes that the plan is for the show to be shorter, but the window gives them plenty of time for any cushion room that may be needed.
