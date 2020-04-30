AEW Will Give Medical Testing At Next Set Of Tapings

During last night’s AEW Dynamite post-show on Youtube, Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz revealed that AEW will have on-site medical testing for everyone that enters the building at next week’s TV tapings. The show will return to being live and will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Excalibur said: “There will be on-site point-of-care testing for everybody that enters the building that day. That’s something that was insisted upon by our management team. If we are going to resume these things, we need to keep everybody as safe as possible. And so for me personally, I’m a little bit of a germophobe. That went a long way to calming my nerves.”

It’s unknown if AEW will be testing for COVID-19 or simply doing general medical tests as WWE is. WWE does fever checks, weekly forms with questions about possible exposure and more.