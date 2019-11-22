wrestling / News

AEW Will Have Contracted Students Train At QT Marshall’s School

November 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

– In a Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes revealed that while AEW won’t have a developmental school/camp, they will use QT Marshall’s facility to help train talent under contract. Marshall and Ray Lloyd (Glacier) own The Power Factory in Norcross, Georgia. Marshall works in AEW as an associate producer and has appeared in-ring as a talent as well.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Cody, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading