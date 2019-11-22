wrestling / News
AEW Will Have Contracted Students Train At QT Marshall’s School
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
– In a Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes revealed that while AEW won’t have a developmental school/camp, they will use QT Marshall’s facility to help train talent under contract. Marshall and Ray Lloyd (Glacier) own The Power Factory in Norcross, Georgia. Marshall works in AEW as an associate producer and has appeared in-ring as a talent as well.
Not one under the company banner directly, but we will have multiple students at the Norcross, GA facility where I train who are under AEW contracts. @realmmarshall1 has a great facility. https://t.co/FL9jS2bTjk
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 22, 2019
